Guernsey residents urged to stay at home if they are unwell

Man holding tissue to nose
Several illnesses are circulating in Guernsey

People who feel unwell are being urged to stay at home, the States of Guernsey has said.

It said flu, respiratory viruses and Covid-19 have been circulating in the Bailiwick.

The States advised people to stay at home if unwell and if they have to go out, to avoid crowded spaces and consider wearing a mask.

A statement said spreading viruses could "have a significant impact on those who are vulnerable".

