Former ormer night-collecting ban reinstated in Guernsey
A ban on collecting ormers at night has been reinstated in Guernsey.
The Committee for Economic Development has reintroduced the ban after concerns about the sustainability of stocks of the sea snail.
The next ormering season begins on Friday 6 January.
A ban was first introduced in 1933, but was unintentionally removed in the 1990s when the controls on other species, including lady crabs and shrimp, were revised.
The latest change means that ormers can only be legally collected during daylight hours, effectively halving the number of ormering tides available.
The States of Guernsey said it was also harder to monitor ormering at night.
It said attempts at monitoring at night "makes it much more challenging to carry out ormer inspections which are there to ensure undersized ormers are not taken, supporting the long-term sustainability of ormers in local waters."
