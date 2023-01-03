States of Alderney chief executive resigns
- Published
The chief executive of the States of Alderney has resigned.
Kathryn Jones started the role in March 2021 during the Covid pandemic, which due to travel rules meant she arrived by a charter boat.
Prior to moving to Alderney, Ms Jones was Sark's senior administrator for five years and held senior positions in local government in the UK.
A statement from the States said she supported the island through "some exceptionally difficult times".
It added she had helped the island's recovery from the disruption caused to public services by the pandemic and was "an important contributor" to the new Island Plan.
Ian Carter, chair of the Policy and Finance Committee, thanked Ms Jones for her service to the island.
Ms Jones said: "To work with so many talented, professional and skilled staff in support of the States of Alderney and the community, to help shape the strategic direction the island needs to place it in a better position, has been an honour.
"I would particularly like to acknowledge the professionalism, expertise and support provided to me to make these changes for the benefit of the community."
As well as the pandemic her time in post has seen the States purchase a GP surgery and the extension of voting rights to 16 year olds.
