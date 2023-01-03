Guernsey Electricity: Power cuts for most of St Peter Port
- Published
"Most of St Peter Port" was affected by power cuts overnight, Guernsey Electricity said.
A network fault caused a "very large volume of calls," the company said on Twitter at 02:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said that all supplies had been restored at 04:30 and apologised for any disruption caused.
Anyone still without power was advised to call its emergency line for further assistance.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.