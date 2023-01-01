Guernsey switches to 'opt-out' organ donation system
- Published
A law that changed the legal consent system for organ donation in Guernsey has come into effect.
The island has now switched from an "opt-in" to an "opt-out" system.
It means islanders will be deemed to consent to organ donation unless they have formally expressed a view to the contrary.
The 1 January change comes after the States Assembly passed the Human Tissue and Transplantation (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law in 2020.
Children, people who lack capacity and those who were not a Guernsey resident 12 months prior to death are excluded from the new system.
The government said family members would "always be consulted" about decisions on organ donation.
