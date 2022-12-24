New guidance to help develop biodiversity in Guernsey
New guidance has been offered to people in Guernsey to help develop biodiversity on the island.
It comes following implementations from the island's Development and Planning Authority.
In 2021 changes were made so applications changing use of land must be accompanied by demonstrating improved biodiversity.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez said it was hoped the new guidance would help tackle climate change.
Deputy Sausmarez, president of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said: "We know many islanders are keen to make their gardens more wildlife friendly, but don't always know where to start. This guidance will help."
