Antibiotic shortage protocols deployed in Guernsey
- Published
A serious shortage protocol (SSP) has been deployed due to a high demand for antibiotics in Guernsey.
The island's government confirmed SSPs had been made to manage temporary and potential medical supply issues while the demand was "high".
It said without the protocols in place, pharmacists would have to find alternative antibiotic sources on island or to "consider an alternative".
The surge in demand was caused by antibiotics needed to treat Strep A.
Bailiwick's chief pharmacist Bev Hall said the decision had full support from the Committee for Health and Social Care.
She said: "An SSP gives pharmacists tools to supply medication in a different way to ease pressure on prescribers and to support patients.
"However, it should be noted that pharmacists use their clinical judgement in each individual case and may, in some instances, decide not to take advantage of an SSP and refer back to the prescribing doctor."
The SSP were put into effect "immediately", with community pharmacies made aware and supported with "necessary guidance".
