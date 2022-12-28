UK-Guernsey reciprocal health deal including Alderney and Sark
- Published
A new agreement enabling Bailiwick of Guernsey residents to access free healthcare when in the UK starts from 1 January.
The Reciprocal Health Arrangement (RHA) also allows UK residents to access necessary healthcare when visiting the islands.
The RHA extends to the whole of the bailiwick, so visitors to and residents of Sark and Alderney are also covered.
The deal - described as "landmark" - was signed earlier this year.
The arrangement also means certain treatments, such as dialysis treatment - could be arranged ahead of travel to the other jurisdiction for free.
To access necessary healthcare while in the UK, bailiwick residents will need to provide documentation that proves their eligibility to access healthcare under the RHA, such as passport, driving licence or other proof of address or travel.
UK visitors to the Bailiwick should bring their GHIC or EHIC card with them.
The States of Alderney said travel insurance was still strongly advised, as the RHA does not cover everything that a person may require when travelling - for example, repatriation is not covered.
