'Bullying' of animal shelter staff condemned
- Published
The head of Guernsey's animal shelter said recent online "bullying" of his staff had been "extremely detrimental" to them.
Earlier this week staff at the GSPCA put down a dog after it attacked a member of the public at Havelet Bay.
Since then, a page has been set up on social media asking for a staff member at the animal shelter to be sacked.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne has asked the creator of the page to close it down as it was very upsetting for staff.
He said: "Very sadly - due to the extreme serious nature of the incident - the decision between the owner, Guernsey Police, States Vets and the GSPCA was to euthanise the dog."
Mr Byrne said the reaction to the decision had been "extremely tough" for his team.
'Distressing situation'
He said: "The last few days have been horrible for the team at the GSPCA, with people vilifying one particular member of our team."
He added: "To see these horrible comments being made about a very distressing situation, being cruel, bullying and harassing staff, is very upsetting.
"It's been extremely detrimental for the mental health of the people involved.
"It's just horrible to have to go through this, so close to Christmas.
"At the GSPCA we want to ask the people involved to remove these cruel, bullying and harassing comments."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.