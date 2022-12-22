New Alderney harbour master appointed
A new harbour master has been appointed in Alderney.
Adam Rose has worked at the harbour since 2005 and steps up from his current role as duty harbour master.
He begins his new role on 1 January and replaces John Taylor who stepped down earlier in 2022.
Mr Rose said: "It's my aim to provide a robust and efficient service which will continue to serve the island in a safe and reliable manner."
Boyd Kelly, chairman of the General Services Committee, thanked Mr Rose and Nigel Shaw who between them had covered the vacant harbour master position for the last six months.
He said: "They have overseen a most welcome return to form for the harbour following the difficulties thrown up by the pandemic and have worked long hours with commendable enthusiasm to make 2022 a record-breaking season for visiting vessels."
