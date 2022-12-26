Guernsey hospital seeks volunteer ward helpers
Volunteers are needed to "enhance patient experiences" and help medics at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
Health and Social Care said it was looking for volunteers to commit two hours a week and to "make a real difference to someone's hospital stay".
It said it needed ward helpers to interact with patients treated in its Acute Hospital Services and drivers to help patients going home.
The States said full training would be offered.
It said ward helpers meet and greet patients and relatives, engage in conversation with patients and interact with them.
