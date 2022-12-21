Clarence Battery steps could reopen in 2023
Work to reopen a set of cliff path steps could be completed by the end of 2023, the States of Guernsey has said.
The steps from La Vallette, by the former aquarium, to Clarence Battery have been closed since March 2020 when a landslide was caused by heavy rain.
The work involves stabilising the slopes and could start in the third quarter of 2023.
The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure said funding had been approved.
A tender seeking a contractor for the work is due to be issued early next year.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure, said: "Islanders and visitors alike have missed being able to enjoy the beautiful route along our east coast from La Vallette round to Clarence Battery and onwards following the landslide.
"Protecting our coastal infrastructure is rarely a quick fix and often requires careful technical investigation, as has been the case at the Cow's Horn.
"We have been careful to do this right so that we avoid the same problems recurring, or worse, later down the line."
David Warr, chair of Vive La Vallette LBG - the Guernsey charity that regenerated the café and changing facilities at the bathing pools, said he was delighted by the news.
He said users of the facilities often asked what was happening with the steps and he was hopeful the work would be "completed on a timely basis".
Mr Warr said: "The La Vallette area not only has a rich history but is an important part of St Peter Port, offering convenient recreational space in an outstanding location."
Helen Bonner-Morgan, the charity's community lead, said: "It means that we've got a gateway to the south cliffs."
She said La Vallette and the bathing pools was an area for recreation and the ability to walk from town to the south cliffs was a great addition.
