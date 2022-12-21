Plan for new dairy likely to be pushed beyond 2025
Plans for a new Guernsey Dairy are likely to be pushed back beyond 2025, the president of Policy and Resources has said.
The States' Trading Supervisory Board (STSB) described the current site as "no longer fit-for-purpose".
A report previously found much of the existing building and equipment was at "the end of its operational life".
But Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the plans had to be pushed back due to "money and priorities".
He said: "I think it is likely to be beyond 2025, I would love it to have been earlier, and ideally it should have been earlier, but sometimes you realise that the practicalities have to overtake what you want."
A proposal to relocate the dairy was approved in 2020, due to challenges at the existing site.
The dairy was previously threatened with closure in 2016, following poor hygiene ratings.
A report on The Future Guernsey Dairy Project said: "Much of the building fabric and equipment is now reaching the end of its operational life and the ongoing challenge of maintaining this ageing infrastructure presents significant risks to the supply of local milk."
The report added any new development could also incorporate other facilities, "to better promote the Guernsey Cow, the island's centuries-old farming traditions, and local produce."
Mr Ferbrache said one contributing factor in the pushing back of the dairy plans was the upcoming tax review debate.
He said: "I think it's just money, it's money, it's looking at the fact that we've got a tax review debate in January, and it's money and priorities, and having priorities."
