GP fees in Alderney to rise from January
Fees to see a doctor in Alderney are increasing for the first time in three years.
From January a GP appointment will increase from £50 to £55, and a consultation with a nurse will rise from £32 to £35.
The States of Alderney said the change reflects rising costs amid work to develop a new model of care.
The island's only GP practice was jointly purchased by the governments of Alderney and Guernsey in September.
Since then the number of appointments has been increased.
Deputy Mark Helyar, chair of the Alderney Care Board, said: "Significant progress has been made in recent months following the period of uncertainty during the summer around primary care provision in Alderney.
"Increasing the resilience and capacity of the Island Medical Centre, with the support of Queens Road Medical Practice, and supporting efforts to secure a new contract for a professional ambulance service are two success stories, but we have much more work to do to ensure Alderney benefits from a health and care model that is sustainable in the long term."
