Dougie's Grant: Mill Street Cafe awarded £10,000
- Published
A grant of £10,000 has been awarded to The Mill Street Community Cafe to fund a new kitchen.
The money was awarded by Dougie's Grant, launched in memory of Guernsey man Douglas Le Huquet, to benefit local causes.
All Guernsey registered charities are eligible to apply for the grant.
Mr Le Huquet's daughter Michelle Knowles selected the successful applicant on 19 December, Mr Le Huquet's birthday.
It is the first year that money from the grant has been awarded.
In a statement, Ms Knowles said: "Dad would be so happy to know that the grant has gone to this charity who reach out to so many people throughout the community.
"The money is to provide the Mill Street Community Cafe with a brand new kitchen and equipment and Dad would definitely have approved.
"He loved cooking good, healthy food made with fresh ingredients. He loved his kitchen and he cooked right up until the very end."
