Guernsey Police arrest three people after large pub fight
- Published
Three people have been arrested following a "large fight" in a pub, Guernsey Police have said.
Officers were called to a pub in St Peter Port at about 16:00 GMT.
Three people have been arrested, one person is in hospital in a stable condition and inquiries were ongoing, police said.
The investigation involves "reviewing a substantial amount of footage" and "collating information and intelligence", officers said.
The incident was reported as part of a force initiative to "Tweet on the beat", this time sharing officers' work on Twitter over the Christmas period.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.