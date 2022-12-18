Alderney on hunt for next year's ferry operator
The States of Alderney is looking for an operator to run a seasonal ferry service between the island and Guernsey in 2023.
It is inviting applications from providers with vessels able to carry up to 12 passengers.
A States-subsidised Alderney to Guernsey ferry was retired early this year after boat The Salty Blonde suffered a series of mechanical issues.
Operator Alderney Ferry Service Ltd (AFSL) also suffered mechanical issues.
The States said the new service would run from 29 May to the end of September.
The service could be extended into 2024, the States said.
The ferry would make the journey at least twice a day for a minimum of five days a week, including Fridays and Sundays, to allow for overnight visits to Alderney.
Applicants were asked to include their passenger capacity, suggested timetables and frequency, fare structure and the subsidy needed to operate.
