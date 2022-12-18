Channel Islands Christmas Lottery: First prize climbs to £510,000
The top prize in the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery has risen to £510,000.
The lottery, which is run in Jersey and Guernsey, raises money for community groups and charities across the Channel Islands.
Jon Taylor, from States Trading Group, the lottery operator in Guernsey, said sales were increasing.
He said they were anticipating a "busy last few days" ahead of the draw on 20 December.
The lottery includes dozens of other prizes ranging from £500 to £50,000.
The ticket also includes a scratch card, with winners getting between £2 and £5,000.
