Alderney runway extension plan approved by Guernsey States
- Published
Plans to extend Alderney's runway to allow bigger planes to land have been approved.
The scheme is set to cost the States of Guernsey £24m.
The Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) has said the extension would lead to savings on the annual subsidy to whoever runs air routes to Alderney, which was currently States-owned airline Aurigny.
Deputies voted by 22-14 to extend the runway to at least 1,050m (3,444ft).
The decision means P&R will now look to reduce the annual subsidy paid to the operator of the Alderney air routes to 50% of its current level of £2m.
Vice-president of the States Trading Supervisory Board, Deputy Charles Parkinson said: "This represents the best value for money for the Guernsey taxpayer."
Alderney Representative Steve Roberts described it as a "real opportunity to develop a stronger, more sustainable economy for the island to attract younger people and improve the demographics in Alderney".
An attempt to stop work looking at extending Guernsey's runway was defeated.
Guernsey's Economic Development Committee is now set to publish a report in 2023 looking at an extension there.
A proposal to stop any discussion on Alderney's runway until a decision was made on Guernsey's from Deputy Yvonne Burford was also voted down.
Former airline pilot Deputy Burford was critical of the argument behind an extension for Alderney.
Deputy Carl Meerveld was also unconvinced.
He said: "It makes absolutely no business sense for the people of Guernsey.
"We are turning an aerodrome into an airport, which means higher costs for the lifetime of the airport."
