Guernsey Sixth Form Centre move to La Mare questioned
- Published
Two of Guernsey's top politicians have questioned plans to relocate the island's Sixth Form Centre to La Mare de Carteret High School.
The education committee announced this week that the school would be used as a temporary base from September 2025.
Committee presidents Lindsay de Sausmarez and Peter Roffey have expressed concerns about the plan.
The education committee has described the move as "the best option to ensure momentum is maintained".
'Flummoxed'
It follows the island's Education committee's decision to pull out of the building contract with R.G. Falla Limited for a new post-16 campus at Les Ozouets - which was due to be completed in 2025.
Deputy de Sausmarez said she hoped education leaders would reflect on whether this was the best model for secondary education.
She added: "I understand the logic of the original transition but to me this temporary arrangement does not make sense.
"I'm really struggling to see the sense in these transitional arrangements. There have to be better options."
Deputy Peter Roffey, former education committee member, said he was concerned that two cohorts of sixth form students would have to move schools twice in two years during A-levels.
Teachers Unions have also expressed concern about the move.
The NEU said the decision had not been adequately explained to staff and Wayne Bates of the NASUWT was concerned the arrangement could last longer than just a year.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said the plan to move the sixth form was "something we would rather have avoided" but the best option.
Relocation would secure the transition from four to three 11-16 secondary schools from September 2025, she said.
The alternative retention of the Sixth Form Centre at the Les Varendes site would require "substantial reconfiguration" to make room for additional students transitioning from La Mare, she said.
The committee said work was ongoing to finalise plans.
