Guernsey woman says World Cup drink spiking was 'scary'
A Guernsey woman said she recently had her drink spiked while out watching the World Cup and will now avoid events.
The woman who wanted to remain anonymous said she had now changed her behaviours when socialising.
Guernsey Police said the crime was difficult to prove but urged people to contact them if they had been affected.
The force said it carried out 500 licensing checks in the past month but found no evidence of a rise in drink spiking cases.
The checks were part of an operation to tackle the increased number of alcohol and drink related offences that Guernsey Police recorded this year.
The force said the operation would ensure a "robust" response to related offences such as drink spiking, drink or drug driving, sexual assault or groping and general public disorder.
Acting Ch Insp Liam Johnson said: "This operation is seeking to ensure that people in our community can go on a night out without fear or worry of what someone else might do to them."
It comes as a number of suspected incidents of drink spiking have been shared by the public on social media.
'Increased concern'
Claire, whose name has been changed, said she was out for the England vs USA game at a venue but does not remember anything from after 20 minutes of being there.
"[I] was very sick the next day and continuing the next couple of days still feeling very uneasy and very unwell," she said.
She said her two male colleagues were also spiked at the venue and it was a "very unusual feeling for the amount that I had drunk that evening".
Claire, who said she was also spiked last year, said the incident was "quite scary" and she reported what had happened to the police after visiting her doctor.
"I'm quite apprehensive and I love going out, I love spending time socialising with friends and going out in Guernsey and meeting up with people," she said.
"I now don't really want to do that, especially around Christmas but this being the second time it's happened to me I don't really want to do it."
Acting Ch Insp Johnson "We are very aware that there has been an increased concern about drink spiking in recent months.
"While there is no forensic evidence of systemic drink spiking occurring in the bailiwick, that does not mean it is not happening and the operation has allowed us to put a focus on this area."
