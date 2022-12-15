Road closures as 'extensive' Guernsey works begin
- Published
Drivers in Guernsey are being warned of disruption due to road closures for "extensive" repairs.
The works will be carried out from Halfway Junction to St Clair Hill until Wednesday 21 December.
They will allow for up to 12 teams from water, electricity, gas, broadband and construction firms to undertake improvements.
The States of Guernsey has advised people to plan ahead, allow extra time and consider public transport instead.
St Clair Hill is closed to traffic, as is the northbound slip lane from Les Banques into Vale Road, it said.
Access to the coast road from Vale Road is also closed.
The States of Guernsey said coordinating all the works at the same time enabled overall length of the works to be kept to a "much shorter duration", thanks to the cooperation of all the contractors involved.
Road surface repairs will be undertaken as well as work supporting the roll-out of fibre connectivity in the area.
More information and a map of the roadworks can be found on the States of Guernsey website.
