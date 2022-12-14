Guernsey government websites down for third time

It is the third time government websites have gone down since November

States of Guernsey websites are "temporarily offline" again, it confirmed.

The government website and other sites, including education, have been affected by the disruption.

It is the third time states websites have gone down due to technical error since November.

It said the crash had been caused by testing and maintenance of its power supplies, which it was working to resolve "as quickly as possible".

"Following essential maintenance works late yesterday we continue to experience interruption to online services," it said.

The states apologised for "any inconvenience", thanking islanders for their "continued patience".

