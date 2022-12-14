Deputy Chris Le Tissier stands for Guernsey States planning seat
A deputy suspended for a year for breaking the States of Guernsey Code of Conduct could return to a committee role.
Chris Le Tissier is to be nominated for one of the vacancies on the Development and Planning Authority (DPA).
He resigned from the DPA in 2021 before being suspended from the States.
Mr Le Tissier admitted using a pseudonym to make anonymous comments on Twitter but later apologised, calling his actions "stupid".
Deputy Chris Blin is also set to be put forward for the vacancy.
DPA president Deputy Victoria Oliver said "they will make a valuable contribution as we seek to act as an enabler for the economy".
Former environment minister Deputy Yvonne Burford is also set to be put forward for the two vacancies, left by the resignations of Deputy Andy Taylor and Deputy Bob Murray.
Alderney representative Steve Roberts is set to be put forward as Education, Sport and Culture's (ESC) preferred candidate for the vacancy on the committee.
Deputy Aidan Matthews has also said he is interested in the role, meaning there will be a contested election for that post, following the resignation of ESC vice-president Bob Murray.
