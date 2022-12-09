Free Covid tests scheme in Guernsey to end later this month
- Published
Free Covid tests for most people will no longer be available in Guernsey from later this month.
During the pandemic, free lateral flow tests (LFTs) tests have been available for monitoring infection levels, as well as by symptomatic islanders.
But from 23 December, anyone wishing to continue to test outside of public health guidelines, will need to buy their own.
Some stocks are due to expire, and people are asked to check expiry dates.
The cardboard box can be recycled, and the remaining products should be disposed of in general refuse.
Test will be available to buy online, in local pharmacies and some supermarkets.
'Don't stockpile tests'
From January, remaining stock of LFTs will be prioritised for groups including symptomatic people, visitors to care homes, hospital and prisons and health and social care staff.
For symptomatic people, a pack of five individual tests will be provided per household. Islanders are urged not to stockpile LFTs.
Current guidelines for Covid is to test only if you are symptomatic with no further testing required following a positive result.
Anyone getting a positive result is asked to notify the States of Guernsey.
Anyone over 18 who has tested positive is requested to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for a full five days, regardless of whether they remain symptomatic.
