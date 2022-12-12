New organisation to develop and promote Guernsey tourism
Guernsey States is creating a new organisation to develop and promote the island's tourism industry.
The Tourism Management Board will be expected to bring together commercial and political players to create a new strategy.
The States is currently looking for a chairperson to recruit board members.
The role is being advertised for a fee of £15,000 per year plus associated expenses, for a minimum of 24 days worked.
The board is expected to act independently but will be an arm's length organisation of the States of Guernsey.
'Incredibly important industry'
Deputy Neil Inder, president of the Committee for Economic Development, said: "I don't think government are the right people to be marketing the island.
"The only obvious alternative is to put it out to an industry-led board or at least people outside of government."
The marketing and tourism budget is £1.86m for 2023 with an events budget of £140,000.
Mr Inder said: "We need someone outside of politics who can look at the market, develop objectives, develop a strategy and lead the whole of that incredibly important industry forward and be able to put that team together below him or her."
The tourism industry is recovering well from the effects of the pandemic, according to the States, with a promising outlook for 2023.
Mr Inder said: "Forward bookings are looking fairly good for next year so they're not starting from a base of zero.
"The challenge will be to maintain the recovery out of Covid."
