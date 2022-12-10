Extensive works will close roads to Guernsey drivers
An "extensive" programme of utility works will have an impact on drivers in Guernsey for a week in the run-up to Christmas.
Road closures will allow for works by 12 teams from water, electricity, gas, broadband and construction firms, from 15 to 21 December.
There will be road closures between the Halfway junction and St Clair Hill.
The States of Guernsey advised people to plan ahead, allow extra time and consider public transport instead.
The various road closures will allow teams from Sure, Guernsey Water, Guernsey Electricity, Guernsey Energy and construction firm Ronez to undertake repairs and installation.
The States of Guernsey said coordinating all the works at the same time would enable a "shorter duration".
Throughout the period, St Clair Hill will be closed to traffic, as will the northbound slip lane from Les Banques into Vale Road, it said.
The coast road from Vale Road will also be closed.
Drivers will have access to Vale Road via the filter junction at the Halfway, and from Les Banques and Les Bas Courtils, with traffic then routed through Baubigny towards Oatlands.
It means vehicles coming from Vale Road will not be able to access the coast road.
Works will also affect Rue des Pointues Rocques.
Drivers headed towards town from the Braye Road will be diverted via the Bridge and Bulwer Avenue for the duration.
Cyclists were asked to dismount around the works at St Clair Hill and Vale Road.
The States advised motorists to plan ahead, allow extra time through the area and comply with traffic management and speed limits at the Halfway junction.
Commuters were asked to consider using public transport, car sharing or active travel.
