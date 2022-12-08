RG Falla's Guernsey campus construction contract withdrawn
- Published
A contract with the construction firm set to build Guernsey's campus for post-16 students has been withdrawn, the States has said.
Contractor RG Falla Limited had been selected in May following a competitive tender process.
But a "recent restructuring of the company" now posed an "untenable level of risk" for the taxpayer-funded project, the States said.
The BBC has approached RG Falla for comment.
The States said its Committee for Education, Sport & Culture was now reviewing alternative construction firms.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, committee president, said it remained optimistic building of the campus would still be completed by September 2025.
'Decisive action'
Mrs Dudley-Owen said the "risk associated with entering into a multimillion-pound contract with a company that is reneging on key commercial terms represents too great a risk for the States," with its restructuring failing the States' "due diligence processes".
She said: "The States has been forced into taking this decisive action to ensure we fully uphold our responsibilities to taxpayers around safeguarding the public purse.
"To say this is very disappointing is an understatement, but we felt we had no choice following recent discussions with RG Falla."
Director of Education Nick Hynes said delays to the project would be "likely", but remain within its timeline.
"All other changes as we reorganise into three 11-16 schools, will continue to progress as planned," he said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.