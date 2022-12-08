Guernsey Post prices set to rise in 2023
- Published
Increases in postal rates will be introduced in January, Guernsey Post has confirmed.
It said price rises were prompted by Royal Mail fee increases, which had amounted to £4m in three years.
The company also blamed the rise on "substantial price hikes" in transportation charges to and from the islands.
Boley Smillie said the firm was facing a "short-term loss" for the first time in 11 years.
Mr Smillie, chief executive of Guernsey Post, said: "Our trading position has become much more challenging in the context of high inflation, and some unprecedented increases in costs from our suppliers.
"We have a clear plan and this loss-making position will be short term as we work on ways to improve our efficiency."
Price rises being introduced include:
- Bailiwick letter will rise by 4p to 56p
- UK letter will rise by 8p to 87p
- Europe letter will rise by 11p to £1.21
- 'Rest of world' letter will rise by 15p to £1.50
- Small 250g (8.8oz) parcel to UK will rise by 40p to £4.38
- Small 500g (17.6oz) parcel to UK will rise by 45p to £4.93
Prices will officially rise on Thursday 5 January.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.