Guernsey Post prices set to rise in 2023

Guernsey Post last raised its tariffs in April

Increases in postal rates will be introduced in January, Guernsey Post has confirmed.

It said price rises were prompted by Royal Mail fee increases, which had amounted to £4m in three years.

The company also blamed the rise on "substantial price hikes" in transportation charges to and from the islands.

Boley Smillie said the firm was facing a "short-term loss" for the first time in 11 years.

Mr Smillie, chief executive of Guernsey Post, said: "Our trading position has become much more challenging in the context of high inflation, and some unprecedented increases in costs from our suppliers.

"We have a clear plan and this loss-making position will be short term as we work on ways to improve our efficiency."

Price rises being introduced include:

  • Bailiwick letter will rise by 4p to 56p
  • UK letter will rise by 8p to 87p
  • Europe letter will rise by 11p to £1.21
  • 'Rest of world' letter will rise by 15p to £1.50
  • Small 250g (8.8oz) parcel to UK will rise by 40p to £4.38
  • Small 500g (17.6oz) parcel to UK will rise by 45p to £4.93

Prices will officially rise on Thursday 5 January.

