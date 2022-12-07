Supply issues and staff shortages for Guernsey pharmacies
- Published
Community pharmacies are under "considerable pressure" with some supply issues and staff shortages, the States of Guernsey has said.
The Health and Social Care department said Brexit and Covid had caused stock shortages.
"Just like many other places globally, staff shortages have hit the local healthcare providers," it said.
As a result, islanders have been warned same-day services for non-urgent prescriptions might not be available.
It said: "Just like in the NHS, pharmacies on the islands have been affected by stock shortages because of Brexit and Covid-related matters, as well as an increase in the worldwide demand for medicines.
"Recent freight challenges have also contributed to this.
"Sourcing medicines for the islands is a lot more complex than in the UK where three wholesaler deliveries per day are the norm."
It said products required immediately were prioritised and dispensed as soon as possible.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.