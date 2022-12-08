Demand rises for Rotary food hampers in Guernsey
Demand for food hampers has increased 10% this year compared with 2021, the Rotary Club of Guernsey has said.
Organisers said more than 165 hampers were being delivered to islanders and they thanked the community for supporting the scheme.
Brian Acton, Rotary Guernsey president, said: "It's difficult times out there for many and we are very grateful to those who have funded this project."
The Rotary group has been running the initiative since 1938.
