Guernsey drinking water standards reach 100% in tests
Guernsey Water achieved 100% compliance with drinking water standards in 2021, the company has reported.
More than 7,000 tests at treatment works, service reservoirs, a water tower and a water supply zone met the national and European Union standards.
The figure marks a rise from a compliance level of 99.5% in 2020, the firm said.
The States' pollution regulator said it was "very positive and reassuring" the company had achieved the results.
Margaret McGuinness, of Guernsey Water, said: "Drinking water is vital for public health, so we always strive to attain the highest levels of quality."
The water quality risk manager paid tribute to the work of staff and "their collective expertise".
The 2021 water quality report said 4,416 million litres of drinking water was provided to islanders last year, which is the equivalent to more than four times the volume of St Saviour's reservoir.
Mrs McGuinness said: "We monitor each raw water source and choose which ones to collect based on their quality.
"We then blend water from different sources in our reservoirs, which are also closely monitored.
"Quality assurance steps like these are taken at each stage from source to tap, which enables us to achieve such high standards of drinking water compliance."
Welcoming the results Dr Tobin Cook, the States' environmental health and pollution regulation director, said: "It is very positive and reassuring that Guernsey Water achieved 100% compliance with drinking water standards during 2021.
"We continue to share data, and with our new water pollution powers we are better equipped to address any issues in relation to pollution in ground and surface water, which in turn provides further protection of the catchment area."
