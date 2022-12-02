Border agents seize Christmas pork to curb swine fever
Border agents in Guernsey have seized pork from travellers' luggage amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of African swine fever.
Guernsey Border Agency (GBA) said the 60kg of pork they confiscated was in baggage or had been ordered from mainland Europe.
The seizures were in line with a new policy introduced on 15 November.
The agency said much of the pork was being conveyed from mainland Europe to islanders in 'home-made food gifts'.
'Sent out of love'
Senior investigations officer Matthew Brehaut said the new restrictions were in place to "protect the island".
He added: "We appreciate that gifts are being sent to the island out of love but unfortunately, due to the risk of African swine fever, these foods cannot be brought into Guernsey at this time and we will continue to seize them."
African swine fever, which does not impact humans but severely affects pigs, is found in Africa and Asia but is "spreading rapidly" in Europe.
There are about 300 pigs in Guernsey, the agency said.
The agency advised islanders to ask family members not to send them pork and to "think twice" before making pork-related online orders.
