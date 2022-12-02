Guernsey and Indonesia to tackle financial crime
- Published
The Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights has visited Guernsey to "strengthen cooperation on asset recovery".
The States said His Excellency Yasonna Laoly visited to tackle issues of transnational financial crime.
Mr Laoly signed a Letter of Intent to show the commitment of both governments to combat international financial crime and money laundering.
He said it would strengthen cooperation in the "field of asset recovery".
Mr Laoly added: "Indonesia welcomes the generous offer from the government of Guernsey to strengthen cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Indonesia in the field of asset recovery."
President of the Committee for Home Affairs Deputy Rob Prow said the agreement would show Guernsey's commitment to "meeting international standards on combatting financial crime".
He added: "As Guernsey continues to develop its international identity and bilateral relations with jurisdictions across the globe, it is imperative that we continue to work cooperatively with our international partners on areas of mutual interest."
