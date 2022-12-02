Guernsey hospital modernisation plans submitted
- Published
As phase one construction continues at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, plans have been submitted for the second phase of development.
The Hospital Modernisation Programme was developed in several phases to minimise disruption over a seven-year period.
Preferred designs have been selected for phase two after consultation with staff and other key stakeholders.
If approved, work on the second phase of development would begin in 2024.
The second phase of construction will include a three-floor extension built in the location of the current main entrance and refurbishment of existing spaces to update facilities.
There will also be improvements made to the overall layout as well as a new main entrance linking all three levels, making access to any area of the hospital easier.
Jan Coleman, director of hospital modernisation, said: "As I have said before, building a hospital is an extremely complex programme.
"Getting to this stage where we are submitting phase two plans for approval is a significant milestone."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.