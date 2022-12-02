Guernsey Genats estate's lack of sport facilities 'disappointing'
The Guernsey Sports Commission says it is disappointed at a lack of plans for communal sports facilities in the redevelopment of Les Genats estate.
Plans for the island's largest social housing estate are being worked on as they are due to be published in 2023.
Nicky Will, from the commission, said the current facilities were regularly used and valued by young residents.
The Committee for Employment and Social Security said it wanted "each property to have its own outdoor space".
'Really valued'
Mrs Will said: "The commission is really disappointed there won't be a sports court when they redevelop the estate.
"We've proven this court is a resource that is really valued by the young people who live here. It gives them a place where they can come, have fun and be active, we all know sport is good for your physical and mental health.
"A lot of these kids may instead be at home on a device, or gaming, but what they've got here is a couple of hours outside running around enjoying themselves and it would be a shame to lose that."
Lexi, who is one of the children who currently lives on the estate and uses the sports facility every week as part of the Sports Commission's Street Sports programme, said: "It's kind of ridiculous actually, because all the kids that come here, love it. We all get to do different sports here and that's why we love it.
"Don't knock this court down, this is a place where children love to come play here. People like my younger brother want to come down here when they're older."
Employment and Social Security President Peter Roffey said: "There probably won't be one [a court], but the final decision will lay with the Guernsey Housing Association. They will be the new owners of the estate.
"The site's close proximity to La Mare de Carteret playing fields mean there are recreational green spaces and facilities in the surrounding area which reduced the need for something specific on the site.
"Meaning the redevelopment plans could focus on providing desperately needed affordable housing units as a priority."
Mrs Will said: "The joy of this facility is that it's on their doorstep, it's easy for them to just run across from home. They don't need a parent to bring them, it's just across the grass. It's safe it's fun and it will be a real shame if it is lost in the future."
