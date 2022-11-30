Repairs continue on Guernsey government online services
Repairs are continuing to restore online services provided by Guernsey's government, with many now working again, officials have said.
The States said problems were caused by the failure of an air-conditioning unit in a computer equipment room on Friday.
The government said all States of Guernsey websites were now working again, including online payments.
The Revenue Service's Returns Creator, which employers use for payrolls, is also working again.