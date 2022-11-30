Deputy Helyar elected vice president of Policy and Resources
- Published
The Policy and Resources Committee has elected Deputy Mark Helyar as Vice President of the committee and Deputy Chief Minister.
It comes after the resignation of Deputy Heidi Soulsby from the committee.
Deputy Helyar said it was an "enormous privilege" to be elected as Deputy Chief Minister.
He said: "I look forward to carrying out this role alongside my responsibilities as Treasury lead, particularly at this crucial time where we are preparing to debate our Tax Review recommendations."