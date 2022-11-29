Guernsey business owner relocating due to staffing issues
- Published
A small business owner from Guernsey said she was relocating to Devon after struggling to recruit on the island.
Fiona Simmonds, who owns Little Mama's Bakery, has been searching for a chef for about 18 months.
Mrs Simmonds said the search had been "exhausting" and something had to change.
She said a lot of chefs had left the profession due to the extra-long hours and low pay, and some had not returned after the pandemic.
In 2021, the BBC reported Guernsey was going through its worst recruitment crisis in 30 years amidst a "perfect storm" of difficulties in getting staff.
Island politicians and business leaders had said external factors including Brexit and coronavirus had caused problems getting people to work in the Channel Islands.
Speaking about her struggle to find staff on-island, Mrs Simmonds said: "I can't get staff from further afield than Guernsey.
"I can't offer huge salaries, just a normal salary and at this moment in time people are kind of dictating their own salaries. So it's really difficult."
The small business owner said she was not the only one struggling to find staff on the island.
'Exhausting'
She added: "I constantly see adverts for big companies that need chefs that can offer more than I can they're still not finding people.
"It's a little bit of a comfort for me but this clearly isn't going to be resolved any time soon.
"So I either need to change my business or change the way I do things because I can't carry on the way I am, it's exhausting."