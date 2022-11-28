Guernsey Scouts take over charity shoebox gifts
A charity project in Guernsey to deliver items to people who are alone at Christmas has been reinstated.
Project Sparkle is being taken on by the Guernsey Scout Network.
The scheme is usually run by the Leo Club, part of the Lions Club of Guernsey, but the project's future had been in doubt after the Leo Club had to close on 15 November.
Organisers said the scouts were taking over and organising collection points with support of the Lions.
A spokesperson said the support of the Lions Club and original organiser Sophie Veron meant the Scouts could gear up to start collecting donations.
President of the Lion's Club Paul Allaway said reports the scheme might have been "in limbo" for 2022 "created a reaction from people, so we stepped in to get it reinstated".
"We're hoping to meet with other organisations to get more people on board," he said.
"As it's only few weeks to Christmas, we're keen to get on with it."
Items collected previously included hats, scarves, socks, warm tights, toiletries, games, puzzles and stationery, organisers said.
In addition, shoeboxes and Christmas wrapping paper were also welcome, they added.
