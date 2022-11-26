Three nominations for States of Deliberation election in Alderney
Alderney voters are set to elect two representatives to the Guernsey States of Deliberation.
The States of Alderney said three current members had nominated for the election on Saturday 10 December.
They were Steve Roberts, Alex Snowdon and Bruce Woodhead.
The States of Deliberation meet every three weeks, except in school holidays, to discuss and debate reports, draft legislation and other matters.
It is made up of 38 deputies elected in seven districts plus two representatives from the States of Alderney.
Polling will take place in the Members Room at the Island Hall in Royal Connaught Square between 09:30 and 18:30 GMT.
