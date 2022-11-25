Alderney Airport runway extension debate could be delayed
- Published
A debate on whether to extend Alderney's airport runway could be delayed.
Deputies Yvonne Burford and Heidi Soulsby have asked for a decision to be made on Guernsey Airport's runway first.
Proposals to extend the runway in Alderney so larger aircraft can land on it have been put forward to the States.
The deputies said Guernsey's runway must be "sensibly debated" before a decision is made in Alderney.
Guernsey States senior committee wants to see the runway extended to the west at a cost of £24m to allow ATR aircraft to land.
Alex Snowdon, Alderney States Representative in the States of Guernsey, said the motion to delay the decision was a "shocking tactic".
He said: "The time has run out we need to move forward, I am sorry to say this, but we need to get something done on this runway, whichever option is approved."
Alderney's most senior politician, Ian Carter said: "It's disappointing that nobody talked to us beforehand. Putting off our very straightforward economic request down the line, it's disappointing."
Deputies Burford and Soulsby's proposal said: "Irrespective of the Alderney runway length, and therefore the fate of Guernsey's runway and, by extension, Aurigny, must sensibly be debated before a decision is made on whether to lengthen Alderney's runway."