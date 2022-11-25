Guernsey's Blanchelande College buys Les Vauxbelets site for £1.4m
Guernsey's Blanchelande College has bought its current site at Les Vauxbelets for more than £1m.
The independent school, which moved to the estate in 1999, bought the property from the De La Salle Brothers after previously renting it.
It was rented on the condition it was run as a Catholic school, which will continue as part of the sale, the college trustees said.
The school agreed to buy the 40-acre estate for £1.4m.
The De La Salle Brothers is a religious order which first became involved with the school at the beginning of the 20th Century.
In a letter to parents, the trustees said the sum would be paid over 10 years.
"Financially, the agreement has been carefully considered on both sides," the letter said.
"The Brothers have agreed to receive payment over a ten-year period.
"We would like to acknowledge the commitment of the Brothers to securing the future of Blanchelande and to Catholic education on Guernsey."
