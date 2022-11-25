Guernsey parking time limits extended over festive season

Parking sign in Guernsey
Time limits for 114 two-hour parking spaces in North Beach will be extended to three hours over the festive season

Some parking limits in Guernsey will be extended for the festive period to help support businesses.

The States said hundreds of two-hour parking spaces will be extended to three hours between Saturday 26 November and Tuesday 3 January.

It said the move would make it easier for islanders to enjoy festivities in St Peter Port and support Thursday late-night shopping.

A number of 10-hour spaces will also be deregulated.

Three-hour parking will apply to the following:

  • North Beach (114 spaces)
  • Albert (156 spaces)
  • Crown Pier (98 spaces)

Some existing three-hour spaces by the Model Yacht Pond will be changed to 10-hour parking to support workers.

The 10-hour spaces at North Beach will be deregulated on Saturdays - meaning drivers do not need to move their cars by 08:00 GMT if they have parked overnight on Friday.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics