Cour Du Parc cladding replaced, in St Peter Port, Guernsey
Cladding surrounding Guernsey's only high-rise block of flats is to be replaced, after it was found to be less safe than originally believed.
Guernsey Housing Association has said it will spend hundreds of thousands of pounds to replace the insulation on Cour Du Parc in St Peter Port.
The association said residents were safe.
It took the decision after testing the material, following the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017.
Flames engulfed the London tower block, leaving 72 people dead.Steve Williams, CEO of Guernsey Housing Association said they had discovered the material used to insulate the high-rise block on the island during a refurbishment in 2013 was not as safe as they thought.
He said: "We modernised the building a number of years ago, we put on some insulation that has been subsequently found only last year, it wasn't as good as we thought it was...
"We will need to remove it and replace it with a more inert totally non combustible insulation."
Mr Williams added: "The building is very safe, we've got masses of features in the building and we've been through all this with the fire service and they're very onboard with what we've been doing here."
He said there was no legal requirement to replace the cladding but they had taken the decision "as a responsible landlord, for the safety and benefit of the residents".
