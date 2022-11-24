Condor charters MV Arrow to help ease demand ahead of Christmas
- Published
Channel Islands ferry operator Condor has chartered an additional vessel to help increase freight capacity ahead of Christmas.
The company said the MV Arrow freight ship would also help it catch up on demand after a period of stormy weather.
The ship is regularly used by the company when its freight vessels undergo maintenance.
It will operate to and from the islands between 28 November to 15 December.
"We know how important Christmas and New Year are - not only for passengers, but also for our freight clients who are vital partners as we keep the islands connected and supplied," Condor boss John Napton said.
"This is a significant investment on the part of Condor but we're convinced it's the right thing to do, as Arrow increases our resilience during the uplift in seasonal demand."
The MV Arrow, which will reposition from Scotland to Portsmouth at the weekend, can carry 66 14m (46ft) trailers and accommodate 12 passengers.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.