Christmas crochet post box trail in Guernsey
- Published
Post boxes across Guernsey will be topped with Christmas-themed crochet, as part of a festive trail for children.
Guernsey Post said seven Bailiwick post boxes would "receive festive makeovers, courtesy of talented local crochet artist Tamara O'Brien".
Her crochet first appeared on post boxes to raise people's spirits during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Each one will have a letter for children to find and spell out a word.
Ms O'Brien said: "It has taken weeks and a lot of long hours to make them, but it has been worth it just to put a smile on people's faces when they see them."
The competition, which runs from 1-19 December, is open to schoolchildren in key stages one and two, with a £50 Aladdin's Cave voucher for one winner in each age group.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.