Warning after swimmer caught out by rough seas in Guernsey
- Published
Swimmers are being warned not to go out in rough seas after a man got into difficulty in Guernsey.
Guernsey Coastguard said emergency services were called to Havelet Bay on Monday morning after the swimmer was spotted struggling against "extremely poor" conditions.
The St Peter Port Inshore Lifeboat was called but later stood down as the swimmer managed to pull himself onto rocks.
He suffered minor cuts to his feet.
James Way, from Guernsey Coastguard, said: "Sea swimming all year round is an increasingly popular pastime ... [but] people must understand the risks and how to enjoy the activity safely, especially as we head into winter".
Guernsey Harbour Master Capt David Barker said "the sea can always catch you out" regardless of strength or experience.
"We do ask that people consider the risks and think twice when conditions are marginal because your actions may also put emergency responders at risk," he said.
