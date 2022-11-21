Cancer patients in Guernsey charged for emergency treatment
Cancer patients in Guernsey are being charged for out-of-hours treatment if they need access to emergency care.
The government says the policy has been changed so all life-limiting and chronic illnesses are treated the same.
Previously, patients with illnesses such as heart disease and kidney failure were charged an attendance fee as well as a treatment fee.
However, cancer patients could be seen at the Accident and Emergency Department free of charge.
The change in policy means they will now be charged for treatment, but will continue to have their attendance fee waived.
Deputy Al Brouard wrote to Deputy Peter Roffey to confirm the change.
Deputy Brouard wrote: "Whilst we recognise that many would support a National Health Service free at the point of delivery and access for all, this would require a fundamental shift in funding mechanisms which is not how we are structured at this point in time."
