Sark electoral changes allowing more teenagers to vote
Changes to voting laws in Sark will mean residents aged 16 to 18 will be eligible to vote for the first time.
Officials said the changes, being made legal on Friday, would also make it easier for adults returning to Sark to vote or stand for election once they had met certain residency criteria.
They said it was hoped the changes would allow more people to vote and stand to be elected as conseillers.
The Seneschal's court is registering the changes to the Sark Reform Law.
As well as lowering the voting age, the changes also mean residents aged 18 years and over who had completed 24 consecutive months of residency since the age of 13 could go on the electoral register as soon as they returned to Sark.
Previously, returning residents had to have lived on Sark for 24 months after their return before going on the register.
The Chief Pleas said the changes would "enable more residents to vote and, crucially, stand as conseillers at a time when Chief Pleas needs to maintain the island's autonomy and continued democracy".
